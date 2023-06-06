Maruti Suzuki Engage (Innova Hycross Based) Grille Design Leaked

Maruti Suzuki Engage will likely go on sale in India within the next couple of months and it will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will launch the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV tomorrow in the domestic market and it will be offered in two variants namely Zeta and Alpha. Following the Jimny, the largest car producer in the country will bring in a new MPV, which will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, within the next two months.

It could be christened the Maruti Suzuki Engage as the name has been trademarked by the brand in India. It will become Maruti Suzuki’s flagship MPV and will be retailed only through the Nexa premium dealerships. However, the monthly sales numbers won’t be as high as the Innova Hycross as it could be considered as a niche offering.

It will undoubtedly be slotted above the XL6 in the lineup. The Maruti Suzuki Engage will be the first cross badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki and it could also be the first MSIL offering to be equipped with ADAS based driver assistive and safety features. The changes to the badge engineered MPV are not officially known yet but the leaked image of the grille design gives us some idea of what is in store.

The front grille of the Maruti Suzuki flagship MPV takes inspiration from the recently launched Fronx compact SUV coupe and Grand Vitara midsize SUV. One of the twin horizontal chrome bars is confined within the grille while the other extends outwards. The signature Suzuki badge is grafted on the dual slats while the inserts have a peculiar finish.

The hexagonal finish to the grille should add to the visual stance and like the Grand Vitara, it could feature a split LED headlamp cluster and sporty LED Daytime Running Lights. The Engage could retain the rear design of the Innova Hycross and we can expect a set of newly designed alloy wheels to be present to differentiate itself further from its donor.

It will be underpinned by the modular TNGA-C platform as the front-wheel drive monocoque MPV will derive power from a 2.0L four-cylinder petrol or a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine. The interior will be a lot similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross but expect some minor upholstery and thematic changes.