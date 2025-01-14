Maruti Suzuki Eeco Completes 15 Years With 12 Lakh+ Unit Sales

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has garnered over 12 lakh unit sales in India and it has now completed 15 years in the market

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the Eeco has reached a significant milestone, completing 15 years in the domestic market since its launch in 2010. With over 1.2 million units sold, it has established itself as a practical choice for families and businesses. The vehicle holds an impressive 90 per cent share in its segment as well.

One of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco’s key strengths is its variety. It comes in 13 different variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance configurations. The versatility allows it to appeal to a wide range of requirements whether for personal or commercial purposes. It is equipped with a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine.

The powertrain has been instrumental in achieving 57 per cent of its total sales. The S-CNG models contribute around 43 per cent to its overall volumes. Preferred mainly for functionality and reliability, the Eeco serves the dual purpose of being a family vehicle and a dependable business asset. Its configurations are specifically developed to meet varying transportation needs.

As it marks 15 years in the market, the Eeco continues to be a prominent choice in its segment due to its affordability, spaciousness, practicality, less maintenance and frugality. Speaking on the new milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“Our Eeco has been a pillar of strength for our customers across the nation. From providing Joy of Mobility, to powering the livelihoods of entrepreneurs, and businesses, the Eeco has earned its place as a trusted companion. Regarded as India’s most-loved van, it has proven its mettle not only in urban markets but also in rural regions, which contribute a remarkable 63% to its overall sales. We sincerely thank our customers for their trust in a brand that is India’s pride and partner in progress.”

The Eeco has been amongst the top-selling models for the largest car producer in the country on a consistent basis every year. Since the departure of the Omni, the Eeco has stepped in and filled the gap, leading to its high popularity.