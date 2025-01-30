Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Variants, Specs, Availability, Range Detailed

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be launched in March and its official bookings are expected to commence in the coming weeks

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo nearly two weeks ago, Maruti Suzuki introduced the e Vitara in India and it will be launched in March. The midsize electric SUV, based on the e-Heartect platform, will be sold in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha and as many as ten colour schemes will be available (6 single-tone and four dual-tone).

The e Vitara will be offered with two battery packs in India: a 48.8 kWh and a 61.1 kWh unit but the AWD system is restricted to the international markets. The Delta trim will be equipped with a 48.8 kWh battery pack only while the Zeta and Alpha can be bought with either the 48.8 kWh battery pack or the larger 61.1 kWh unit and all variants will support 70 kW DC fast charging.

Maruti Suzuki claims a range of just over 500 km per charge. The Lithium Ferro-Phosphate (LFP) battery packs are imported directly from China’s BYD. The smaller unit will feature a single e-motor capable of developing 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm while the larger pack works alongside an electric motor kicking out 172 bhp max power and 192.5 Nm of peak torque.

The five-seater will take on Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV 400, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, etc. The cabin gets a dual-tone finish while the vertical AC vents add to the appeal along with the door armrest crafted with breathable Melange Fabric. As for the equipment, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen take centre stage.

Other highlights are Infinity by Harman audio, in-car connectivity tech, Level 2 ADAS, automatic climate control with a PM 2.5 air filter, seven airbags, drive modes, ventilated front seats, panoramic glass roof, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, second row with sliding and reclining function and a 10-way power adjustable driver seat.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara features over 50 per cent high-tensile steel construction. With a long wheelbase of 2,700 mm and short overhangs, it boasts an impressive low turning radius of 5.2 metres.