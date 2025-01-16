Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Spotted Ahead Of Premiere At Auto Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets two battery options and is based on the Heartect-e platform; India launch in the coming months

The e Vitara was revealed during a global event in Milan, Italy as Suzuki’s first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) and it will make its local premiere at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi scheduled between January 17 and 22. Production is set to begin soon at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant with sales slated to commence across markets including Europe, India and Japan in the coming months.

Based on the concept model “eVX,” which debuted at the Auto Expo in India in January 2023 and later at the Japan Mobility Show, the e Vitara features an eAxle system which integrates the motor and inverter with a lithium iron-phosphate battery. A highlight of the e Vitara is its electric 4WD system, “ALLGRIP-e,” which uses independent eAxles on the front and rear wheels.

Suzuki’s expertise in four-wheel-drive technology is evident as the system is said to offer precise torque distribution and responsiveness. The Trail mode enhances its off-road capabilities by applying brakes to spinning tyres and directing power to the opposite tyre, allowing good driving capabilities on challenging terrain according to Suzuki.

Built on the newly developed Heartect-e platform, the midsize SUV comes with a lightweight structure with enhanced safety measures such as high-voltage protection. The architecture eliminates underfloor members to maximise battery space. The short overhang design is claimed to further emphasise a roomy interior.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is equipped with unique Y-shaped LED DRLs with the Suzuki badge positioned in the middle and the overall design is sporty courtesy of smooth-flowing lines and a pleasing silhouette. It gains LFP battery cells supplied by BYD and will be retailed in both single and twin electric motor layouts.

The five-seater will be available with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs but their official claimed driving range has not been revealed yet. We expect the larger 61 kWh pack to deliver a range of well over 500 km on a single charge. The interior is packed with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital cluster, six airbags, ADAS and more.