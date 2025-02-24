Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Likely Next Month – Key Info

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the e Vitara in India by March 2025 with official bookings expected to commence in the coming weeks

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the e Vitara for the Indian market at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo last month with its official launch more likely in March. Built with over 50 per cent high-tensile steel, the electric SUV features a 2,700 mm wheelbase and a compact 5.2-meter turning radius for enhanced manoeuvrability.

This five-seater will also serve as the foundation for a Toyota counterpart set to debut in the second half of 2025. Set to compete with the recently launched Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6, the e Vitara will enter a fiercely contested midsize electric SUV market.

This midsize electric SUV is based on the e-Heartect platform and will be offered in three familiar trims – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The cabin features a dual-tone theme, complemented by vertically stacked air conditioning vents and breathable Melange Fabric on the door armrests.

The e Vitara comes loaded with high-end features including an Infinity by Harman audio system, advanced in-car connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, and multiple drive modes. It also offers ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital cluster and more.

The five-seater offers a choice of ten colour options namely Arctic White, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver With Bluish Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Land Breeze Green With Bluish Black Roof, Bluish Black, Arctic White Pearl With Bluish Black Pearl, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver and Opulent Red With Bluish Black Roof.

The brand will offer the e-Vitara with two battery pack options – a 48.8 kWh unit and a larger 61.1 kWh variant. However, the all-wheel-drive system will be reserved for international markets. The base Delta trim will come exclusively with the 48.8 kWh battery, while the mid-range Zeta and top-end Alpha variants will give buyers the option to select either battery configuration.