Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch In March – All Key Details

Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the e Vitara around March 2025 with official bookings to open in the next few weeks

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the e Vitara for the Indian market at 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo last month and it will go on sale sometime around March. Built on the e-Heartect platform, this midsize electric SUV will be offered in three variants namely Delta, Zeta, and Alpha a typical naming structure for Maruti Suzuki cars. Buyers will have a choice of ten colour options including six single-tone shades and four dual-tone combinations.

Built using more than 50 per cent high-tensile steel, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is said to ensure a strong and rigid structure. Its 2,700 mm wheelbase, combined with short overhangs, contributes to a well-balanced stance while also allowing for a tight turning radius of just 5.2 metres, enhancing manoeuvrability in urban settings.

The e Vitara is set to compete against the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6. Inside, the cabin sports a dual-tone theme, complemented by vertically aligned AC vents. The door armrests are designed using breathable Melange Fabric. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system serve as the focal points of the interior.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available in India with two battery pack options – a 48.8 kWh unit and a larger 61.1 kWh variant. However, the all-wheel-drive system will be exclusive to international markets. The Delta trim will come solely with the 48.8 kWh battery whereas the Zeta and Alpha variants will offer a choice between both battery configurations.

All versions will support 70 kW DC fast charging for quicker recharges. Maruti Suzuki states that the e-Vitara can cover slightly over 500 km on a full charge. The LFP battery packs supplying the juice are sourced from BYD. The 48.8 kWh variant comes paired with a single electric motor generating 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm of torque while the 61.1 kWh version delivers a higher output of 172 bhp while maintaining the same torque figures.

Additional features include an Infinity by Harman audio system, advanced in-car connectivity and Level 2 ADAS for enhanced safety. The automatic climate control system comes equipped with a PM 2.5 air filter while seven airbags provide comprehensive protection. Other key elements include multiple drive modes, ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera. The second-row seats offer sliding and reclining functionality and the driver’s seat is 10-way power adjustable.