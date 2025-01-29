Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Colours, Features & More Details Revealed

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will go on sale this March and it will be available in two battery packs with a claimed range of just over 500 km per charge

Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce the e Vitara sometime in March 2025 and it made its local debut at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The brand’s first zero-emission vehicle will be packed with the latest features and technologies and it will go up against Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6.

The largest car producer in the country has confirmed that the e Vitara will be available in ten exterior paint schemes – six single-tone and four two-tone options. They are Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black and Opulent Red while the Arctic White, Land Breeze Green, Splendid Silver and Opulent Red can be had with bluish black roof.

MSIL has also revealed the key features list of the e Vitara. It comes packed with premium equipment including LED headlights, LED DRLs, sharp LED tail lamps along with active air vents on the grille for improved aerodynamics. Rolling on 18-inch wheels, the SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a wireless smartphone charger.

The cabin also features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration in addition to the Infinity by Harman audio system and advanced in-car connectivity technology. Other highlights of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara are automatic climate control with a PM 2.5 air filter, ventilated front seats and a 10-way power adjustable driver seat.

The rear seats offer versatility with reclining, sliding and a 60:40 split function. On the safety front, the e Vitara is equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite featuring lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a blind spot monitor. It also includes seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels and a 360-degree camera system.

Customers will also get EPB with auto-hold, Acoustic Vehicle Alarm System (AVAS) to enable pedestrian safety, drive modes like Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, and one-pedal driving with regenerative braking tech. Based on the e-Heartect platform, the midsize electric SUV