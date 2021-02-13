Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi Gets New Music System

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire currently puts up against the likes of the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor as well as the Ford Aspire in the Indian market

Almost a year has passed since the Maruti Suzuki Dzire received a mid-life refresh, and the update continues to help the car retain its position as the best-selling sub-4m sedan in the Indian market. Now, Maruti Suzuki has introduced another update for the car, but it is only limited to the mid-level VXi trim.

The VXi trim was offered with a Bluetooth-enabled music system without a touchscreen setup. However, touchscreen infotainment systems have become a necessity today, and while one is offered on the higher-end variants of the Dzire, the entry-level trims are devoid of this feature.

However, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a completely new infotainment system for the Dzire VXi. The sedan in its VXi trim now gets a new infotainment unit that has actually been borrowed from the Ertiga. The new system is has gotten rid of all the buttons seen on the previous system, and makes it look clutter-free.

Other features on offer with the VXi trim include a manual AC, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjusted wing mirrors, a power steering wheel, power windows and so on. On the safety front, the said variant comes equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, seat belt warning, rear parking sensors and engine immobiliser.

On the other hand, the range-topping trim gets the latest version of the Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a coloured TFT multi-info display, cruise control, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with hill-hold function and more.

Powering the car is a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that comes with the idle start-stop function. The said engine puts out 90 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm peak torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AGS gearbox. Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Dzire at a starting price of Rs 5.94 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.