Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Production Milestone In India

India’s best-selling sedan, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, has gone past the 3 million production milestone in just 16 years in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that it has reached a new milestone of producing 3 million units of its popular sedan, the Dzire. Achieved in just under 17 years since its debut in 2008, this feat underlines the Dzire’s enduring appeal among Indian car buyers. The sedan previously reached 1 million units in April 2015, followed by 2 million in June 2019.

Capitalising on the popularity of India’s best-selling sedan, Maruti Suzuki introduced the brand new generation recently and it has been well received by customers. Other Maruti Suzuki models to cross the 3 million mark include the Alto, Swift and Wagon R as the Dzire joins an elite group. Speaking on the impressive milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of MSIL, said,

“We are deeply thankful to our customers for their trust and support, which have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Their feedback drives us to innovate and enhance our offerings. The latest Dzire, launched last month, embodies this commitment with its modern design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel efficiency, further solidifying its position as a market leader.”

First introduced in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has undergone significant evolution over the years. The second and third generations were launched in 2012 and 2017, respectively with the fourth-generation model debuting in November 2024. The latest iteration boasts a new design, dual-tone interiors and several segment-first features, reinforcing its appeal in the competitive sedan market.

The Dzire’s popularity extends beyond India, earning appreciation in international markets. Since exports began in October 2008, approximately 2.6 lakh units have been shipped to 48 countries including regions like Latin & Central America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. In FY 2023-24, it ranked as Maruti Suzuki’s second-highest exported model.

Over the years, the compact sedan has played a pivotal role in Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the sedan segment, making it the segment leader for 16 consecutive years. The combination of consistent updates, affordability, good features, and reliable performance has cemented Dzire’s legacy in the Indian automotive landscape.