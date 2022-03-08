Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG Launch Likely Soon In India

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch Dzire CNG in the Indian market very soon, and unofficial bookings have reportedly begun

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, is planning to expand its S-CNG vehicle range. The Indo-Japanese carmaker has been road testing the CNG version of Dzire for quite some time, and now, its launch seems to be just days away. As per our sources, dealer and service staff training for the vehicle has already begun.

Interestingly, select dealerships across the country have begun accepting unofficial bookings for Dzire CNG. This further gives credit to the speculation that the CNG-powered sedan is set to launch in the Indian market in the coming days. We expect Swift CNG to launch soon as well, likely a little while after Dzire CNG.

As per previously leaked documents, Swift CNG and Dzire CNG will be powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit added to it. This motor would generate 83 PS and 113 Nm when running on petrol, and when running on CNG, it would belt out 72 PS and 95 Nm. With the CNG powertrain, only a 5-speed manual transmission would be available.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the CNG powertrain option on just select trim levels of Dzire (and Swift), likely the low- and mid-level trims. Of course, the CNG variants will be significantly more expensive than equivalent petrol-only trims, with the difference likely being around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 70,000. In terms of design (interior and exterior) and equipment, there won’t be any difference between the CNG and petrol variants.

Currently, Maruti Dzire is priced from Rs. 6.09 lakh to Rs. 9.13 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and there’s just one engine choice available here – a 1.2L NA petrol motor, with 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque – which can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Upon launch, Maruti Dzire CNG will compete with the likes of Hyundai Aura CNG and the recently-launched Tata Tigor CNG. The rivals to Swift CNG will include Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago CNG, and even its own siblings, Maruti Celerio CNG and Wagon-R CNG.