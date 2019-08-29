Maruti Suzuki Drops 1.3L Diesel Engine From Ciaz, Ertiga

The 1.3-litre SHVS diesel engine producing 89 bhp and 200 Nm has been discontinued in Ciaz as well as in Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has already begun the process of upgrading its engines to meet BSVI compliance. From April 2020 onwards, the BSVI regime kicks in and manufacturers are working behind the curtain to get their domestic lineup up to more stringent emission regulations before the deadline ends towards the end of March.

The 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced DDiS diesel engine has been around for long and it is the preferred choice for customers across the country wanting to own a budget gas-guzzler. The powertrain has wide application within the brand’s portfolio but the upcoming BSVI emission norms meant it has gradually been let go due to a number of reasons.

Compared to petrol engines, the diesel motors involve big upgrades as companies will have to shell more money leading to a weak business case especially in the volume-based segments. The 1,248 cc, four-cylinder, inline, turbocharged, four-valve per cylinder, DOHC engine is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 89 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,750 rpm.

It comes equipped with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology in the Ertiga and Ciaz. The powertrain is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and is claimed to return 25.47 kmpl in the Ertiga and 28.09 kmpl in the Ciaz. The engine has now been discontinued in both the models as previously expected.

Consequently, the 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine that is already being sold in the Ertiga and Ciaz effectively takes its place. The non-SHVS unit kicks out 94 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 225 Nm of peak torque at 1,500 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and is ARAI-certified to return 26.82 kmpl in the Ciaz and 24.2 kmpl in the Ertiga.

The largest carmaker in the country recently launched the XL6 with BSVI 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine and it will be followed by the Concept Future S based S-Presso micro SUV during this festive season alongside expanding the BSVI lineup.