Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Launched At Rs. 4.99 L – Alto, S-Presso, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Limited Edition for Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio comes with new features making these hatchbacks more attractive

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched the Dream Series Limited Edition for three of its popular entry-level offerings: the Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI, and Celerio LXI, each priced at an attractive Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company has announced price reductions for AGS variants of select models by Rs. 5,000.

They are the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx and Ignis. The ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models will be available exclusively in June 2024. This edition offers enhanced features at attractive prices to boost sales of these affordable models. Commenting on the new launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at MSIL, said,

“At Maruti Suzuki, we understand the crucial role that affordable entry-level cars play in the sustained growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.”

Furthermore, the lowered prices on AGS variants for various models make this desirable feature more attainable. This strategic decision caters to the rising interest in automatic transmission PVs in India. Buyers can reserve their Dream Series Limited Edition Alto K10, S-Presso, or Celerio at their closest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership right now.

The Alto K10 Dream Series Limited Edition gets features such as reverse parking camera and security system while the same variant in the S-Presso VXI gains a pair of speaker, silver ornament interior styling kit, black wheel arch cladding, black and silver body side moulding, front, side and rear skid plates, chrome garnished front grille, full chrome back door garnish and numberplate frame along with reverse parking camera and security system.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXI Dream Series, on the other hand, feature Pioneer multimedia stereo, a pair of speaker and reverse parking camera. No mechanical changes have been made to any of these vehicles. Next up, Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Dzire in the coming months in India.