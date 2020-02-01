Maruti Suzuki January 2020 Sales Up By 1.7% – Alto, Swift, Wagon-R

Maruti Suzuki swept a total of 1,54,123 units in January 2020 as against 1,51,721 units with YoY volume increase of 1.6 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced its official sales figures for the month of January 2020. The first of the new year has seen the largest carmaker in the country garnering a cumulative total of 1,54,123 units and it includes 1,42,250 units in the domestic market, 2,249 units of domestic OEM sales to Toyota and 9,624 units shipped abroad.

In the mini and compact segments comprising of entry-level models that contribute to the major chunk of sales, Maruti Suzuki recorded an impressive 11.4 per cent growth as 1,10,225 units were sold against 98,931 units during the same month in 2019. This was mainly due to the arrival of S-Presso as it along with the Alto recorded 25,885 units with 10.8 per cent growth.

The Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S combined to register 84,340 as against 75,571 units in January 2019 with 11.6 per cent volume increase on YoY basis. The Ciaz’s numbers continued to fall as it saw 71.5 per cent negative sales growth last month as 835 units were dispatched as against 2,934 units during the corresponding month in 2019.

The Utility Vehicle range consisting of Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, XL6 and S-Cross did not perform well last month as their combined sales of 16,460 units as against 2,430 units resulted in 26.6 per cent YoY sales drop. The Eeco solely posted 12,324 units in January 2020 as against 15,145 units with Year-on-Year de-growth of 18.6 per cent.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales was at 1,39,844 units as against 1,39,440 units with 0.3 per cent sales increase. The Super Carry LCV also met with YoY decline as 2,406 units were sold against 2,710 units with 11.2 per cent sales decline. Maruti Suzuki supplied 2,249 units of the Baleno to Toyota, for it to be rebadged as the Glanza as well.

Thus, adding up the domestic sales including Super Carry and OEM supply resulted in a tally of 1,44,499 units as against 1,42,150 units with 1.7 per cent growth. As for the exports, Maruti Suzuki encountered a minor growth of 0.6 per cent as 9,624 units were shipped against 9,571 units during the same month in 2019. Taking the exports also into account, Maruti Suzuki managed 1,54,123 units with 1.6 per cent volume increase.