Maruti Suzuki Displays 7 Custom Concepts At Auto Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki has showcased concept vehicles based on Swift, Jimny, Invicto, Brezza, Fronx and Dzire at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has showcased as many as seven custom concepts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Grabbing attention is the Swift Champions concept which celebrates nearly two decades of the hatchback’s presence. Since its 2005 debut, the Swift has become a popular compact offering with nimble driving capabilities, amassing over 5 million customers.

The Champions edition boasts a red painted exterior complemented by racing-inspired decals, white stickering on the tyre walls, aggressive black wheels, an aero kit all around and a prominent rear spoiler. It is also notable for being the only car to win the ‘RJC Car of the Year’ award in Japan across four generations.

For off-road enthusiasts, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror concept amplifies the go-anywhere capability of the small SUV. With a desert matte finish and design elements inspired by exploration, this model is built for those who thrive in the harshest terrains according to the brand. It gains a housing for the updated grille and a skid plate in body colour.

Other highlights are 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-weather rubber while equipment such as a winch, a snorkel, a ladder, a shovel, Jimny 4×4 stickering on the sides, roof rails and an auxiliary tank. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive concept elevates opulence with an all-beige cabin adorned with unique hexagonal-patterned upholstery.

Meanwhile, the Brezza Powerplay concept adds a vibrant update with a striking orange finish, new decals and black alloy wheels. The Grand Vitara Adventure concept completes the lineup with its military green exterior and features tailored for extreme exploration. The Fronx Turbo concept gets silver exterior elements complemented by sporty decals.

The Dzire Urban Luxe Edition is outfitted with an array of premium accessories. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer hosted the local debut of the e Vitara at the motoring show ahead of its market launch in the coming months. It will be sold through Nexa dealerships and will be available in two battery packs with a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.