Maruti Suzuki Discounts [September 2023] – Alto To Ertiga

Save big on Maruti Arena cars this September with attractive discounts on popular models. Check out the offers here.

Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s leading automakers, has unveiled a slew of enticing discounts and offers for September 2023 as part of its Maruti Arena range. These discounts aim to make owning a Maruti Suzuki vehicle more affordable and appealing to a wide range of customers, whether they’re seeking a compact hatchback or a versatile compact SUV.

Starting with the beloved Maruti Alto 800 in its petrol variant, customers can avail themselves of significant benefits, including an Exchange Bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a Corporate Discount of Rs. 4,100. This makes the Alto 800 an attractive choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option. There are no offers on the Alto 800 CNG though.

For those eyeing the Alto K10 in its petrol iteration, Maruti Suzuki is offering significant savings. Customers can benefit from a Cash Discount of up to Rs. 35,000 on the petrol variants, and of Rs. 20,000 on the CNG variants. On all variants of the hatchback, you get an Exchange Bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a Corporate Discount of Rs. 4,100.

The stylish Celerio in its petrol guise presents a plethora of discounts. Customers can enjoy a Cash Discount of up to Rs. 40,000 (Rs. 35,000 on the CNG variants), combined with an Exchange Bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a Corporate Discount of Rs. 5,000, making it a compelling choice in its segment.

The spirited S-Presso, in both its petrol and CNG iterations, offers a Cash Discount of up to Rs. 35,000, an Exchange Bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a Corporate Discount of Rs. 4,100, making it a pocket-friendly option. As for the Wagon-R, you get a Cash Discount of up to Rs. 30,000, an Exchange Bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a Corporate Discount of Rs. 4,000 on all variants.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts – September 2023 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto 800 (Petrol) 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,100 Maruti Alto 800 (CNG) 0 0 Maruti Alto K10 (Petrol) Upto Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,100 Maruti Alto K10 (CNG) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,100 Maruti Celerio (Petrol) Upto Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Celerio (CNG) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Presso (Petrol) Upto Rs. 35,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,100 Maruti S-Presso (CNG) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,100 Maruti Wagon-R (Petrol) Upto Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Wagon-R (CNG) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Swift (Petrol) Upto Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Swift (CNG) Rs. 25,000 0 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Dzire (Petrol) 0 Rs. 15,000 + 0 Maruti Dzire (CNG) 0 0 Maruti Brezza (Petrol & CNG) 0 0

The ever-popular Swift in its petrol guise extends significant savings. Customers can benefit from a Cash Discount of up to Rs. 35,000, combined with an Exchange Bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a Corporate Discount of Rs. 5,000. For those considering the CNG variant of the Swift, there are exciting offers in store as well. You can get a Cash Discount of Rs. 25,000, along with a Corporate Discount of Rs. 5,000.

On the Dzire and Brezza, there are no discounts available at the moment. Please note that these discounts and offers may vary depending on your location and the dealership you visit. For precise information and to take advantage of these incredible deals, we recommend contacting your nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer.