Maruti Suzuki Discounts October 2021 – Alto, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Swift

This month (October 2021), Maruti Suzuki is offering deals and benefits worth up to Rs. 48,000 on its Arena line-up of vehicles

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced some interesting discounts and offers for its vehicles this October. On the Alto, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the standard trim, while the same on other trims is worth Rs. 25,000. It should be noted that the cash discounts are only for petrol variants, not CNG ones.

The S-Presso gets a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on the petrol variants, while the CNG variants do not have a cash discount. All variants of the Alto and S-Presso get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Celerio does not have any official deals on offer this month. As for the Wagon-R, it has an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 available. It also gets a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, but not on the CNG variants.

As for the Swift, a cash discount of Rs. 12,000 is available on it. The Dzire has a smaller cash discount on offer, worth Rs. 7,000. Both the Swift and Dzire get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500.

On the Vitara Brezza, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500. There are no official discounts available on the Ertiga this month.

Maruti Suzuki discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Alto (Std trim) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Alto (other trims) Rs. 25,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 30,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio 0 0 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 5,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Swift Rs. 12,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Dzire Rs. 7,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Ertiga 0 0 Maruti Eeco Rs. 5,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500

Maruti Eeco has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer on the petrol variants, while the CNG variants don’t get a cash discount. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 are also available on all variants of the van.