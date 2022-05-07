Maruti Suzuki Discounts [May 2022] – Alto, Wagon-R, Dzire, Brezza

On Maruti Suzuki’s ARENA cars, discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 38,000 are being offered this month (May 2022)

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has announced some interesting deals and benefits for its vehicles in May 2022. If you wish to purchase a new car, Maruti has various options in different budget ranges, and the available deals make them even more attractive! Here, we’ve listed all the discounts offered on Maruti’s ARENA range of cars.

Maruti Alto has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer. On all other variants (not counting CNG variants), the little hatchback gets a cash discount of Rs. 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

On Maruti Celerio, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are being offered. As for S-Presso (all variants except CNG), the cash and corporate discounts are worth Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available.

Maruti Wagon-R, the most popular car in the Indian market currently, gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the 1.0L petrol version, and of Rs. 5,000 on the 1.2L petrol version. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000 are also being offered on both versions of the hatchback. There are no offers on the CNG variants of Wagon-R though.

Maruti Swift gets a cash discount of Rs. 13,000 on the ‘V manual’ variant, and of Rs. 8,000 on all other variants. Its sedan sibling – Dzire – has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 available. On both Swift and Dzire, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 are being offered.

Maruti Suzuki Discounts – May 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Alto (Std trim) Rs. 5,000 0 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Alto (except CNG variants) Rs. 8,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso (except CNG variants) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R 1.0L (except CNG variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R 1.2L Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 8,000 (Rs. 13,000 on V MT variant) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Dzire (except CNG variants) Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0

Maruti Vitara Brezza gets a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500. As for Eeco, there’s a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. There are no official discounts on Ertiga.