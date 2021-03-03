Maruti Suzuki Discounts March 2021 – Alto, Wagon-R, Swift, Vitara Brezza

Read ahead to know about the discounts and offers on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars available during March 2021

Maruti Suzuki is once again offering some lucrative discounts on its Arena lineup this month, in order to attract more customers and keep the sales figures up. Maruti’s most affordable offering, Alto, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 7,000, available on both petrol and CNG models.

On the S-Presso, the cash discount is worth Rs. 20,000, while the exchange bonus and corporate discount are worth Rs. 20,000 and 7,000, respectively. As for the Celerio (and Celerio X), a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000.

Maruti Wagon-R has a cash discount of Rs. 8,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, available on both petrol and CNG variants. On the Swift, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount worth up to Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000.

The Dzire is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 8,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. As for the Vitara Brezza, it is available with a cash and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Maruti Eeco is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000. The Ertiga doesn’t get any cash discount or exchange bonus, although a corporate discount worth up to Rs. 4,000 is available on it.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts – March 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti Celerio & Celerio X Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 8,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 8,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti Ertiga – 0 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Tour H1 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 14,000 Maruti Tour H2 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 14,000 Maruti Tour S Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 14,000 Maruti Tour V Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 14,000 Maruti Tour M – 0 + Rs. 20,000

On Maruti Tour H1, the cash discount and exchange bonus are both worth Rs. 15,000, while on the Tour H2, the cash discount and exchange bonus are both worth Rs. 20,000. The Tour S is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

The Tour V gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. As for the Tour M, it is only available with a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. On all other Maruti commercial models (Tour H1, Tour H2, Tour S, Tour V), a corporate discount of Rs. 14,000 is also being offered.