Maruti Suzuki Discounts June 2021 – Alto, Swift, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga

Benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 49,000 are being offered on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena lineup of cars this month

Maruti Suzuki has announced some attractive deals and discounts on its vehicle for June 2021. Due to the lockdown-induced market slowdown last month, car sales were down Month-on-Month, and the Indo-Japanese carmaker is hoping to boost sales with these discount offers.

Maruti’s most affordable passenger car, the Alto, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 (Rs. 15,000 on the CNG variants). Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 are also being offered on it.

Maruti S-Presso has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. On the Wagon-R, a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 is available on the petrol variants, while the same on CNG variants is worth Rs. 5,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on it.

As for the Celerio, only an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on it. Maruti Swift has a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the lower trims (LXi, VXi), and of Rs. 10,000 on the higher trims (ZXi, ZXi+). Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

On Maruti Dzire, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered on the lower trims (LXi, VXi), while the same on higher trims (ZXi, ZXi+) is worth Rs. 8,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is also available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. As for the Vitara Brezza, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it.

Maruti Suzuki Discounts – June 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto Rs. 20,000 (Petrol)/Rs. 15,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 8,000 (Petrol)/Rs. 5,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Celerio 0 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 25,000 (LXi, VXi)/Rs. 10,000 (ZXi, ZXi+) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 (LXi, VXi)/Rs. 8,000 (ZXi, ZXi+) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0 + Rs. 4,000

Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on the Eeco, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. On the Ertiga, there is no cash discount or exchange bonus available, although a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is on offer.