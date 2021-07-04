Maruti Suzuki Discounts July 2021 – Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Vitara Brezza

This month, Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts worth up to a maximum of Rs. 54,000 on its Arena range of vehicles

Maruti Suzuki is offering some lucrative deals to its new customers this month. If you had plans to buy a new car, and were looking around for some discounts, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we have detailed the offers available on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars during July 2021.

Maruti Alto and S-Presso are available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the petrol variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the CNG variants. On both these cars, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are offered as well, regardless of the variant chosen.

On the Wagon-R, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is being offered on the petrol models, while the same is worth Rs. 5,000 on the CNG models. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on all variants, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Maruti Celerio and Celerio X have no cash discounts on offer, although a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are being offered on it.

Maruti Swift has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer on the Lxi trim, while the same is worth Rs. 30,000 on the Vxi trim. On the Zxi and Zxi plus trims, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it. The discount offers are the same for the facelift and pre-facelift models.

The Dzire has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. As for the Vitara Brezza, it has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available.

Maruti Suzuki Discounts – July 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto Rs. 25,000 (Petrol)/Rs. 10,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 25,000 (Petrol)/Rs. 10,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 15,000 (Petrol)/Rs. 5,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio & Celerio X 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 10,000 (Lxi)/Rs. 30,000 (Vxi)/Rs. 15,000 (Zxi & Zxi+) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0

Maruti Eeco has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available on the van. As for the Ertiga, there are no official discounts on it this month.