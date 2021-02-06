Maruti Suzuki Discounts February 2021 – Alto, Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza

To attract customers and boosts sales, Maruti Suzuki is offering lucrative deals and discounts on its Arena range of cars

Maruti Suzuki is offering some extremely attractive discounts in February 2021, to help strengthen sales numbers. Last month, the manufacturer announced a substantial price hike on its vehicles, and these discounts help reduce the burden on buyers. Here, we’ve listed all the discounts and offers available on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars during this month.

Maruti Alto is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. On the S-Presso, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 25,000, while the exchange bonus value is Rs. 20,000. On the Eeco, cash discount and exchange bonus are both worth Rs. 20,000.

Maruti Wagon-R is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 13,000 on the CNG models, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 (regardless of variant). A cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the Celerio, and of Rs. 10,000 on the Swift. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also available on both these cars.

On Maruti Dzire, a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On the pre-facelift Dzire, the cash discount is higher, at Rs. 25,000, but the remaining stock is only available at select dealerships across India.

Maruti Vitara Brezza has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On the Ertiga, there is no cash discount or exchange bonus. On all the passenger cars discussed above, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 is also available.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts – February 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 8000 (petrol)/Rs. 13,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 8,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Dzire (pre-facelift model) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ertiga – 0 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Tour V Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Tour H2 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Tour S Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Tour M Rs. 20,000 0 + Rs. 20,000

On Maruti Tour V and Tour H2, the cash discount and exchange bonus are both worth Rs. 20,000. On the Tour S, a discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is being offered. As for Maruti Tour M, the cash discount value is Rs. 20,000 and there is no exchange bonus, although a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 is available. On the Tour V, Tour H2, and Tour S, the corporate discount is worth up to Rs. 15,000.