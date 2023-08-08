Maruti Suzuki Discounts August 2023 – Alto, Celerio, WagonR

Discover the latest discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars for August 2023. Grab attractive cash offers, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has introduced many attractive new cars in the Indian market within the past few months. However, to ensure that its sales numbers stay up, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is offering some attractive discounts on its vehicles this month.

The Alto 800 has no cash discount on offer, although buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on all variants except the base ‘Std’ variant. As for Alto K10, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the manual variants and Rs. 20,000 on the AMT and CNG variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 4,100 are also available.

Maruti Celerio gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on all manual trims (except the base ‘L’ trim) and the CNG variants. All other variants have a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on offer. You also get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Arena Discounts – August 2023 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate/Rural discount Maruti Alto 800 0 Rs. 15,000 (all variants except Std trim) + Rs. 0 Maruti Alto K10 Rs. 35,000 (all MT petrol variants)/Rs. 20,000 (petrol AMT and CNG variants) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,100 Maruti Celerio Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Presso Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,100 Maruti Wagon-R Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 (petrol variants) + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Dzire 0 Rs. 10,000 (petrol variants) + Rs. 0 Maruti Brezza 0 0 Maruti Eeco (except Ambulance variant) Up to Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,100

On the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on ‘V MT’ and ‘V+ MT’ petrol trims, along with the CNG variants. All other variants get a cash discount of Rs. 30,000. The micro-crossover also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000. The popular Wagon-R hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the AMT variants, Rs. 25,000 on the MT petrol variants, and Rs. 30,000 on the CNG variants.

Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000. Next up, we have the Maruti Swift, which gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,100. Its sedan version – Dzire – has no cash or corporate discounts on offer, but you do get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the petrol variants.

There are no offers on the Brezza at the moment. The Eeco gets a cash discount on the ‘Cargo’ petrol trim, and Rs. 10,000 on the ‘Cargo’ CNG trim. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,100 are also available on the van.