Maruti Suzuki Discounts [April 2022] – Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga

Here, we have listed all the discounts and benefits on Maruti Suzuki’s ARENA range of cars available this month, i.e., in April 2022

Maruti Suzuki is planning to start the new fiscal year with a bang, by offering some extremely attractive deals and discounts on its cars. Here, we have all the offers available on the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s ARENA range of cars. For discounts on Maruti’s NEXA range, click here.

Maruti Alto has a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 on offer, but only on a select few variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on all petrol variants of the entry-level hatchback, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The CNG version of Alto doesn’t have any official deals on offer.

As for Maruti S-Presso, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is on offer, but only on the manual variants. It also gets a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. On Celerio, the carmaker is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. There are no offers on the CNG variants of both cars.

Maruti Wagon-R has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on offer on the 1.0L petrol variants, while the same on the 1.2L petrol variants is worth Rs. 10,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The S-CNG version of Wagon-R gets no deals this month.

Maruti Swift has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on the manual variants. All variants of the hatchback get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On Dzire, the deals are identical – a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 (MT variants), an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The CNG variants of the sedan don’t have any official discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Discounts – April 2022 Model Cash discounts Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Alto Up to Rs. 8,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 15,000 (MT) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 15,000 (1.0L)/Rs. 10,000 (1.2L) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 5,000 (MT) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 5,000 (MT) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga No offers available right now Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 No offers available on S-CNG variants of Maruti Suzuki cars

Maruti Vitara Brezza has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On Ertiga MPV, there are no deals available this month. Maruti Eeco gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.