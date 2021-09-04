Maruti Suzuki Discount September 2021 – Alto, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga

Offers worth up to a maximum of Rs. 43,000 are available on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars this month, i.e., in September 2021

With the festive season approaching, carmakers in India have started lining up discounts on their vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has also announced attractive deals on its cars this month. Here, we have detailed all the offers available in September 2021 on Maruti’s Arena line-up.

The Alto has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the petrol AC variants, and of Rs. 15,000 on petrol non-AC variants. The CNG version of the Alto has no cash discount though. All variants of the little hatchback have an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 available.

A cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available on the petrol version of the S-Presso, while the CNG version has no cash discount. As for the Celerio, it doesn’t have any cash discount on offer. Both the S-Presso and Celerio have an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Wagon-R is available with a discount of Rs. 10,000, but only on petrol version. The CNG version doesn’t have any cash discount on offer. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available, regardless of the variant.

On both the Swift and Dzire, Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. As for the Ertiga, no official discounts and deals are available on it this month.

Maruti Suzuki discounts – September 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Alto (STD, STD Opt trims) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Alto (other trims) Rs. 20,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 25,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 10,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 5,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000

Maruti Vitara Brezza has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer. On the Eeco, a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 is offered on the petrol variants, while the same is worth nil on the CNG variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available on it.