Maruti Suzuki Diesel Model Sales To Drop By 40-50% This Fiscal

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to launch a new 1.5-litre BSVI diesel engine in 2021 to revive the diesel sales numbers

In the financial year 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is estimated to have retailed a total of around five lakh diesel vehicles and in the existing fiscal, the tally reportedly indicates a massive fall to 2,50,000-3,00,000 units. This is nearly 50 per cent volume drop and the scenario could get only worse when the BSVI emission standards come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The largest carmaker in the country began introducing BSVI vehicles from April 2019 across its domestic portfolio. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has the widest portfolio of BSVI cars than any other automaker in the domestic market. Maruti Suzuki has now registered close to 3,82,000 unit sales in the opening seven months of the financial year.

In the April to November 2019 period, more than 50 per cent of all petrol vehicles sold from Maruti Suzuki’s lineup were BSVI compliant. Just considering the petrol as of now, about 70 per cent of the total sales were of BSVI specification. Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that will be introduced in 2021.

Maruti Suzuki may return to the five lakh sales mark courtesy of the new diesel engine that will also be found on the Toyota models spawned out of the partnership with MSIL. Only a few weeks ago, the brand announced reaching two crore sales milestone in the Indian market and half of it has come in the last eight years more importantly.

It could debut a brand new concept called Future E at the 2020 Auto Expo – a reported small electric vehicle design study which could give rise a production model eventually. At the premiere motoring exhibition, the petrol version of the Vitara Brezza under Toyota’s badge may as well be unveiled. The engine will likely be the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza also appears to be in the pipeline for debut in the coming months. Maruti Suzuki is also road testing 50 electric prototypes of the JDM-spec Wagon R across India and the production version will be the first zero-emission model from the brand.