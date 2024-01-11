Maruti Suzuki Developing Compact e-Hatchback To Rival Tiago EV

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki electric hatchback is expected to be based on the eWX concept showcased a few months ago in Tokyo

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working to bring in a compact electric hatchback to India and it could be based on the eWX concept unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show a few months ago. It will be pitched against the well-received Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3 and considering the price range, the MG Comet EV could also become a competitor as not too many options are available in the under Rs. 10 lakh EV space just yet.

The largest carmaker in the country wanted to step foot into the affordable EV space first and thus commenced the pilot testing project of the WagonR EV. However, it could not achieve the desired results. Now, the brand will be introducing its first zero-emission vehicle in the form of a midsize SUV based on the eVX concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

It will arrive in late 2024 and India will act as an export hub for the model, which will spawn a Toyota derivative in 2025. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has its eyes set on localising electric vehicles in India targeting the compact segment and thus started developing a brand new EV architecture from scratch, internally codenamed K-EV.

The dedicated skateboard platform will be modular and will give rise to a range of compact electric vehicles in the future. Suzuki is investing a hefty sum of over Rs. 10,000 crore for heavy localisation of its upcoming EVs. The eWX-based compact electric hatchback is only expected to launch by 2026-27 in India.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will sit on Toyota’s 27PL platform, derived from the global 40PL and is codenamed YY8. The five-seater will also be a born EV and will be priced upwards of Rs. 15 lakh to take on the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV.e8 and others. Suzuki has linked with BYD for the supply of its renowned blade battery cells for use in the eVX.

The report further notes that the technical details of the eWX concept based e-hatchback is not yet unknown. Maruti Suzuki plans to bring in as many as six EVs by 2030 and expects the range to contribute to 15 per cent of its total by FY2030-31.