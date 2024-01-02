Maruti Suzuki Developing A Micro SUV To Rival Punch & Exter

Codenamed Y43, the upcoming micro SUV from Maruti Suzuki is planned to arrive in 2026-27 and will compete with Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded its highest-ever sales of over 20 million units in the 2023 calendar year. Primarily seen as the budget car maker, MSIL stepped out of its comfort zone and expanded its SUV range over the last two years and the strategy has certainly worked wonders. The largest car producer in the country is currently the highest-selling SUV maker in India.

The arrival of the second-generation Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny has strengthened the brand’s SUV portfolio as they appeal to a wide range of buyers across different price brackets. The Maruti Suzuki SUVs have contributed significantly to the record-setting overall volumes in the 2024 CY despite the drop in sales of some of its entry-level hatchback offerings.

While we previously told you that the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara is under development, internally codenamed Y17, an all-new micro SUV appears to be in the works as well. A recent report emerged on the internet suggests that it will be positioned below the Brezza compact SUV to compete directly with the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

The Punch has been a massive success and is the second best-selling PV for Tata while the Exter introduced in July 2023 reached the one lakh booking milestone in a short time. To increase its industry-leading volume numbers further, Maruti Suzuki will reportedly bring in a five-seater micro SUV, which has been codenamed Y43.

It is planned to be introduced in the 2026-27 period. The report comes on the back of Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, admitting that his brand’s lineup has plenty of room for more SUVs. We can expect it use the upcoming 1.2L Z series mild-hybrid petrol engine that will likely debut in the new-gen Swift.

Both manual and automatic transmissions could be offered and considering that the Punch and Exter are packed with features, the Maruti Suzuki Y43 could boast a large touchscreen, flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, six airbags, etc.