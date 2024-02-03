Maruti Suzuki Developing 2 All-New MPVs For India (1 ICE & 1 EV)

Maruti Suzuki will introduce a compact MPV and an electric MPV in 2026 and the latter will have a lot in common with the upcoming eVX

Maruti Suzuki is currently developing a host of new models for launch over the next three to four years. In 2024, the largest car producer in the country will introduce the new generation Swift and it will be followed by the all-new Dzire in the second half of the year. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also expected to host the global debut of the eVX in late 2024.

The first electric SUV from Maruti Suzuki will be underpinned by the YY8 skateboard platform, derived from Toyota’s global 27PL architecture. It will also give rise to a Toyota sibling based on the Urban SUV concept unveiled a few months ago. The year of 2025 will also witness the arrival of the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara, internally codenamed Y17.

Besides planning to bring in a micro SUV to rival Tata Punch and a compact MPV based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in Japan, Maruti Suzuki has an electrified MPV in the pipeline. Codenamed YMC, it will likely sit on the same dedicated skateboard EV platform as the eVX. It is expected to go on sale in late 2026 – the same year in which a sub-four-metre ICE MPV is also scheduled to arrive.

It will have plenty in common with the eVX as two battery packs could be offered. It could act as a direct rival to the forthcoming Kia electric RV and expect the claimed driving range to be over 500 km on a single charge in the top-spec variants utilising a 60 kWh battery pack. It will target family based customers with good practicality and a roomy interior.

The compact Maruti Suzuki MPV (YDB) could be christened the Spacia and it will be positioned below the Ertiga in the brand’s lineup and will take on the Renault Triber and the upcoming Triber based Nissan MPV. It could be sold exclusively through the Nexa premium dealerships and will likely derive power from the 1.2L three-cylinder mild-hybrid Z series petrol mill debuting in the new Swift.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will be rolled out of Suzuki’s production facility in Hansalpur and thus the electric seven-seater MPV could also be manufactured there sharing the assembly lines.