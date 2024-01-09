Maruti Suzuki Developing 2 7-Seater Cars For India – Key Details

Here we have listed the two upcoming 7-seater cars from Maruti Suzuki that are expected to launch within the next two years

Maruti Suzuki appears to be planning to introduce two new seven-seaters in India and here we have explained about them:

1. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki (YDB) Compact MPV:

Maruti Suzuki looks to be planning to introduce a compact MPV, which will be positioned below the Ertiga in the brand’s lineup. Expected to go on sale in 2026, when a micro SUV to rival Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter is also speculated, the upcoming MPV is internally codenamed YDB. It will likely take on the Renault Triber and the upcoming Triber-based Nissan MPV.

The Maruti Suzuki YDB will be based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in markets like Japan but it will have unique design traits while retaining the boxy structure and upright proportions. It will have larger dimensions than the Spacia and will be more practical. Unlike the Spacia, the YDB will have a seven-seater layout and won’t likely feature sliding rear doors.

As for the performance, the Maruti Suzuki YDB sub-four-metre MPV could be equipped with the 1.2L Z series mild-hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine that will debut in the new-gen Swift and Dzire. It will be paired with a manual or an automatic transmission option. The YDB is expected to share features with the upcoming Swift.

2. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki (Y17) Grand Vitara:

In 2025, the largest car producer in the country will bring in the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara midsize SUV. Codenamed Y17, it will also give rise to a Toyota sibling. The three-row SUV will compete with the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus and will get modifications to its rear overhang to accommodate the third row.

The wheelbase length will likely be the same as the five-seater Grand Vitara. As for the performance, the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine is expected to be utilised. It could get minor exterior and interior updates to differentiate itself from the regular Grand Vitara. The upcoming seven-seater midsize SUVs from Renault and Nissan could also compete with the Y17.