Maruti Suzuki December 2020 Discounts – Alto, Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza

Check out all the year-end discounts and offers available on Maruti Suzuki Arena vehicles during this December 2020

This year has been a difficult one, especially for the automobile industry. From zero sales in April 2020 to almost total recovery in November 2020, automakers in India have seen it all. With the year ending soon, dealerships are busy clearing all their remaining stock. Hence, manufacturers are offering some great discounts on their cars, including Maruti Suzuki.

Here, we have listed all the available deals and discounts being offered on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of vehicles during December 2020.

Maruti Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable vehicle is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. For select customers, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 6,000 is also available.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti’s ‘micro-SUV’ was launched in our market last year, and has gained quite a popularity among first-time buyers. The S-Presso has a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on it, and there is a corporate discount of up to Rs. 6,000 also available. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 can be availed as well.

Maruti Wagon-R

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount worth Rs. 8,000 on the petrol models of the Wagon-R, and worth Rs. 13,000 on the CNG variants. Regardless of the powertrain, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on it, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 6,000 as well.

Maruti Celerio, Celerio X, and Tour H2

Maruti Celerio is slated for a generation change, expectedly by early-2021. On the current-gen model, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 6,000, and an exchange bonus of 20,000. On the Celerio X, the discounts and bonuses are of the same value.

The commercial version of the Celerio, the ‘Tour H2’ is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 as well, but gets a higher corporate discount, up to Rs. 15,000.

Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. The Swift has a cash discount worth Rs. 19,000 on it, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 6,000 as well. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 available on it.

Maruti Dzire and Tour S

Maruti Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs. 9,500 on the latest (facelift) model. On the pre-facelift model (leftover stock, depending on availability), the value of the cash discount is higher, at Rs. 25,000. The exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same on both, Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 6,000, respectively.

On the ‘Tour S, which is based on the previous-gen Dzire, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000, and the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 25,000. There is also a corporate discount available on it, worth up to Rs. 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki December 2020 Discounts Model Cash Discount Additional Discounts (ExchangeBonus + Corporate Discount) Maruti Alto 800 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 8,000 (petrol)/ Rs. 13,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Tour H2 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Celerio X Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 19,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Dzire (pre-facelift) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 9,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Tour S Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Brezza Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Tour V Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Tour M Rs. 20,000 0 + Rs. 30,000

Maruti Brezza

Maruti Brezza was updated near the beginning of this year, with refreshed styling and a new petrol powerplant. The little crossover SUV has managed to gain the same level of popularity now as the older (diesel) model. Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 6,000.

Maruti Eeco and Tour V

Maruti’s barebones van, the Eeco, and its commercial version, the Tour V, are still soldering on in the BS6 era. The manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on them, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On the Eeco, the corporate discount is worth up to Rs. 6,000, while on the Tour V, it is worth up to Rs. 15,000.

Maruti Ertiga and Tour M

Maruti Ertiga is the most popular MPV in the Indian market at the moment. There is no cash discount on it, but a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 is being offered. Its commercial variant, the ‘Tour M’, has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 available.