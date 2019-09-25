Maruti Suzuki Cuts Alto 800, Swift, Baleno, Dzire And S-Cross Prices

Maruti Suzuki has slashed prices of ten models as part of passing on the benefits to customers due to corporate tax reduction

A couple of days ago, we informed you that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) was considering lowering the prices of its models due to corporate tax rate relaxations and a decision would be due in the coming dates. The largest carmaker in the country has indeed made a decision and is in the positive direction for the prospective buyers.

It stands in contrary to the statements made on Toyota, Honda and Hyundai who could use the increase in cash flow prompted by the corporate tax reduction for internal and other benefits instead of passing on to customers as already huge discounts are being offered this festive season. Maruti Suzuki has just released a statement announcing the resultant price cuts.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer welcomed the central government’s move to revive the demand in the auto sector with recent activities. The industry has been suffering big time with the consistent drop in sales volume since the later part of last year. As part of the initiative to make a strong comeback during the festive season, Maruti Suzuki has passed on the benefits granted due to corporate tax reduction to its consumers.

The price reduction is only for select models as the diesel variants are prioritised as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift diesel, Celerio, Baleno diesel, Ignis, Dzire diesel, Tour S diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross who are only powered by diesel engines. On each model, Maruti Suzuki has decided to reduce Rs. 5,000 on their respective ex-showroom prices.

The new prices are available from today across all the authorised Arena and Nexa dealerships of Maruti Suzuki present in the country and they will be over and above the current promotional discounts and benefits provided by the brand in its domestic portfolio. Maruti Suzuki is optimistic in bringing down the cost of acquisition mainly in the entry-level models.

It also hopes the reduction in prices around the festive season will help in gaining more customers into its fold. We will have to wait and see what impact it will make during the course of this year.