Maruti Suzuki Crosses 2 Million Sales Milestone In FY24 In India

Maruti Suzuki ended FY24 with the highest-ever annual domestic sales of 17,93,644 units and annual exports of 2,83,067 units

In the month of March 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) achieved a total sales figure of 1,87,196 units. This total comprises domestic sales of 1,56,330 units, sales to other OEMs amounting to 4,974 units, and exports totalling 25,892 units. The largest carmaker in the country ended the financial year 2023-24 on a high with the highest-ever total sales in an FY.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever domestic sales in a fiscal with 1,793,644 units and the best-ever export tally of 2,83,067 units. In the mini segment comprising Alto and S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki posted 11,829 units against 11,582 units with a YoY growth of 2.13 per cent while the Ciaz midsize sedan recorded only 590 units.

The compact range composing Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR was responsible for a domestic tally of 69,844 unit sales last month as against 71,832 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 2.76 per cent. The UV portfolio has often seen expansion in recent years and Maruti Suzuki has been reaping benefits.

It features the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6. It can be credited with contributing a tally of 58,436 units in March 2024 as against 37,054 units with a YoY positive sales increase of 57.7 per cent. In FY2023-24, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer recorded 6,42,296 units of UV sales as it finished as the leader in the segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco garnered a total of 12,019 units last month as against 11,995 units in March 2023 with a YoY growth of 0.2 per cent. The Super Carry LCV posted 3,612 units against 4,024 units with a YoY de-growth of 10.23 per cent. The total domestic volumes stood at 1,61,304 units as against 1,39,952 units with a YoY surge of 15.25 per cent.

A total of 25,892 units of passenger cars was exported as against 30,119 units with a YoY drop of 14 per cent. The brand is planning to introduce the new generation Swift in the coming months while the all-new Dzire is also prepared for debut sometime in H2 2024. They will be followed by the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara and the brand’s first-ever electric SUV in 2025.