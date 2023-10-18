Maruti Suzuki Crosses 10 Lakh Automatic Car Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has sold close to one lakh automatic cars in the ongoing FY; Nexa contributes 58 per cent to the total AT sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that it has crossed the 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone – making the brand the unassailable leader in the automatic car space. The largest car producer in the country has played a pivotal role in expanding the two-pedal automatic car technology domestically.

Currently, the company sells four automatic transmission options: AMT, four-speed torque converter automatic, six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters and e-CVT (Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission) across 16 models in various segments. Nearly ten years ago, MSIL introduced the AMT tech and now 65 per cent of automatic cars sold use this system.

The total share of torque converter ATs stands at 27 per cent while the e-CVT contributes to about 8 per cent of the automatic sales. Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are passionate about providing our customers with the best driving experience. We have made it our mission to spread the ‘Joy of Mobility’ to all! This spirit has enabled us to democratise automatic transmission technology with numerous types of options. And we are truly humbled by the customer response we have received.”

The sales of automatic transmission-equipped Maruti Suzuki cars have been steadily increasing in recent years and the brand is nearing the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark this financial year. It must be noted that the buyers of cars sold through Nexa customers tend to prefer high-spec variants while the Arena consumers are opting for the mid-level trims.

The more premium Nexa dealerships account for about 58 per cent of total automatic car sales while Arena contributes about 42 per cent. As for the regions, Delhi & NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerela are significant contributors. The five-speed AMT is currently available in Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Ignis, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Fronx.

Meanwhile, the four-speed AT is offered in the Jimny and Ciaz, and the more advanced six-speed AT with paddle shifters is sold in the Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara. The e-CVT is exclusively available in the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara SUV and Invicto MPV.