Maruti Suzuki Could Launch 5-Door Jimny In India – Report

Maruti Suzuki is working on bringing a host of SUVs to the country, and reports suggest that the Suzuki Jimny will also be one of them

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is reportedly working on a new strategy for the Indian market, wherein the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese will introduce a host of new SUVs in the country in years to come. According to an anonymous insider, Maruti is also planning to bring the Jimny to India, which will fill the void left by the discontinuation of the Gypsy last year.

It was previously reported that Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Jimny as the next-gen Gypsy in India. However, Maruti Suzuki did not confirm anything, and the idea was speculated to be shut down by media outlets. According to a new report, someone in know of the new blueprint confirmed that the Japanese carmaker will bring the Jimny to the Indian market, and retail it as the next-gen Gypsy.

The international-spec Jimny sits on a ladder-on-frame chassis, and comes with a low-range gearbox as standard. Under the hood, the car gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which puts out 102 PS of maximum power and 130 Nm max torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic.

The New-Gen Gypsy/Jimny will be launched in the Indian market sometime around 2022 – 2023, and will likely sit below the Vitara Brezza SUV in Maruti’s line-up if the automaker decides to bring the international-spec 3-door car to India, since it has a length of well under 4m. However, Suzuki could also produce a 5-door long-wheelbase version of the off-roader to cater to the needs of the Indian market.

The ever-growing demand for SUVs in the country, despite the industry slump last year, has tempted Maruti Suzuki to revamp its line-up, which consists of a majority of hatchbacks as of now, over a course of two to three years. The carmaker will introduce various new offerings at different price points, while also redesign some of its current cars to appear like an SUV. If Maruti Suzuki does bring the Jimny to the Indian market, expect it to be priced at around the Rs 10 lakh mark, and be pitted against the Mahindra Thar in the country.