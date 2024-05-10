Maruti Suzuki Considers Launch Of An Electric Hatchback In India

Maruti Suzuki is considering electric vehicles across different price brackets and body types including the hatchback segment

On the sidelines of the launch of the fourth generation Swift, Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi said that his brand is considering an electrified hatchback for India. The largest car producer in the country will enter the EV space next year with the arrival of the eVX midsize electric SUV.

Reports indicate that the same platform will give rise to more models including an electric MPV. In addition, Maruti Suzuki is considering electric vehicles across different price brackets and body types including the hatchback segment and these models will be launched in the coming years. The e-hatchback could be inspired by the eWX concept showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

Takeuchi predicts that by 2030, the yearly sales of premium hatchbacks in India could exceed 1 million units, a significant increase from the current level of around seven lakh units. Despite the overall sales volume of the hatchback and sedan segment dropping by 11.3 per cent year-on-year to 1.7 million units in FY24, Takeuchi remains optimistic and sees huge potential.

In the fiscal year 2024, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer captured a 63 per cent market share in the hatchback and sedan segment despite the noticeable drop in volumes. Maruti Suzuki has consistently been expanding its UV portfolio over the last two years and the persistence has indeed paid off as the brand was the top-selling UV maker last year.

The company has ambitious plans for the future, aiming to launch six electric vehicles in India by the fiscal year 2030. Takeuchi mentioned that a key element in boosting growth in the hatchback segment would be the increasing number of customers moving from two-wheelers to cars. This shift represents a significant opportunity for growth in the segment, as more people look for affordable and practical car options.

Several years ago, Maruti Suzuki started pilot project of WagonR EV but it could not meet the business requirements. Currently, models like Citroen eC3, Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet sit in the affordable e-hatchback space and it will only grow in the near future with the inclusion of brand new models from different brands.