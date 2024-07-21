Maruti Suzuki Confirms ADAS For Its First Ever EV Coming In 2025

The eVX electric SUV to be Maruti’s first car to come with ADAS functionality, undergoes extensive testing across India

Maruti Suzuki’s first vehicle equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has been spotted multiple times. Initially revealed as a concept at Auto Expo 2023 and later at the Tokyo Motor Show, the eVX will go on sale next year. Almost all the major manufacturers in India have cracked the code for some sort of ADAS functionality, while Maruti currently doesn’t offer any models with ADAS features. This is set to change as the upcoming eVX electric SUV will implement ADAS features upon launch.

In markets like Japan and the UK, Suzuki sells models using ADAS. Implementing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the Indian context presents several challenges. The system must detect a wide range of vehicles—including motorcycles, three-wheelers, cars, tractors, trucks, and buses—many of which may not have proper lighting or might be unlit.

Additionally, India’s dusty and polluted environment, coupled with seasonal issues like heavy fog and smog in northern regions, necessitates rigorous testing and redundancy to ensure the system can perform reliably under these demanding conditions. Extensive training is also required to optimize the functionality of ADAS in this diverse and challenging setting.

Maruti has indicated that it is developing advanced safety features designed to perform effectively even in the crowded streets of India. Previously, speculation about Maruti introducing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) was fueled by sightings of a 2024 Swift test mule equipped with a functioning blind spot detection system. This suggests that Maruti might make this advanced safety technology available not only in its premium and flagship models but also in more affordable vehicles. In the future, we could see this safety tech extended to models like the Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Invicto.

The eVX boasts muscular fenders at both the front and rear, production-ready headlamps, uniquely placed ORVMs with integrated cameras for a 360-degree view, and rear door handles positioned on the pillar. While detailed interior specifications are yet to be fully disclosed, they are expected to meet contemporary EV standards.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to launch in early or mid 2025, and is expected to be priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹26 lakh. It could be available in two battery choices with the 48 kWh pack offering a range of 350-400 km and the 60 kWh unit enabling over 500 km range.