Maruti Suzuki Compact SUV Coupe To Be Based On Baleno’s Platform

Maruti Suzuki compact SUV coupe is expected to go on sale sometime in 2023; will likely be positioned above the Vitara Brezza in the lineup

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to introduce a host of new models over the next year or so as it looks to strengthen its presence in the segments where it already does well alongside entering into new segments to further expand its market share. MSIL will concentrate more on bringing new SUVs adhering to the demands of the modern customers.

In 2022, the largest car producer in the country has lined up quite a few launches including the updated XL6, facelifted Baleno, next-gen Alto and the second generation Vitara Brezza. Maruti Suzuki is also working on a compact SUV that will be positioned above the Vitara Brezza, in a way to compete against the top-spec variants of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

While the upcoming Brezza continues to be based on the Global C platform, what is codenamed the YTB will reportedly sit on the fifth generation lightweight Heartect architecture that can be found in a number of Maruti Suzuki models including the Baleno, new Celerio, Wagon R, Ignis and Ertiga and it will certainly carry high local content.

With the 2022 Brezza getting a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior, and becoming more premium than the existing model, expect the Maruti Suzuki YTB to have several commonalities with it and the facelifted Baleno. It is worth noting that the updated Baleno is also gaining a major upgrade inside and out to stretch the lifespan of the current generation.

To attract young customers, the Maruti Suzuki YTB will have a coupe like silhouette and it will more likely be sold through the Nexa premium dealerships. As for the design, it could draw plenty of inspiration from the Futuro-e concept displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. Under the hood, the YTB could be equipped with the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with higher degree of hybridisation.

The compact SUV coupe will likely be launched sometime in 2023 and to consolidate its premium offerings, Maruti Suzuki is also developing a midsize SUV in partnership with Toyota and it could carry the Vitara nameplate. In addition, the long anticipated Jimny is also bound for the Indian market.