Maruti Suzuki Clocks Close To 2 Lakh Sales In Jan 2024 – Highest Ever

In January 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited achieved its highest-ever monthly sales volume, with a total of 199,364 units sold. This outstanding performance comprises domestic sales of 170,214 units, sales to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) totaling 5,229 units, and exports amounting to 23,921 units.

The mini segment featuring Alto and S-Presso garnered a total of 15,849 units as against 25,446 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY drop. The compact segment composing Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR led to a total of 76,533 units last month as against 73,840 in January 2023 with a notable YoY growth.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz midsize sedan continues to see its volume plunge as only 363 units were sold in January 2024 as against 1,000 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago. The Utility Vehicle range, as expected, gave a big boost as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6 were responsible for 62,038 unit sales.

Compared to the same period in 2023 with 35,353 units a huge YoY volume increase of per cent was noted. The Eeco posted 12,019 units as against 11,709 units with a modest growth. The overall domestic sales tally stood at 1,66,802 units as against 1,47,348 units with a healthy YoY growth of per cent. A total of 3,412 Super Carry LCVs were registered last month as well.

Combining the supply to Toyota, export volume and LCV numbers, the largest car producer in the country recorded a total of 1,99,364 units last month as against 1,72,535 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of per cent. The Indo-Japense manufacturer has plans to introduce the new generation Swift and Dzire this year.

The global debut of the production-spec eVX midsize electric SUV is expected to happen in late 2024 before its market entry in early 2025. It will spawn a Toyota sibling as well and both will likely have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. The eVX’s prices could start at just under Rs. 15 lakh and it will be sold in two battery pack options.