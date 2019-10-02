Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Suffers 72.5 Per Cent Sales Decline In September 2019

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz managed to register 1,715 units last month as against 6,246 units in the same time in 2018 with 72.5% YoY decline

For September 2019, Maruti Suzuki has reported a year-on-year sales decline of 24.4 per cent. Last month, the company sold 122,640 units as compared to the 162,290 units it sold in the same month last year.

While most of its cars managed to limit the damage between 20 to 30 per cent, the one that suffered the most was the Ciaz executive sedan that sold just 1,715 units last month as against the 6,246 units that it sold in the same month last year, reflecting a decline of 72.5 per cent.

The C-segment for sedans has been facing huge decline in popularity in recent times as the mid-size SUVs are largely preferred by buyers. It takes the toll on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz’s sales as well.

The company’s compact segment which sells the most witnessed a decline of 22.7 per cent after the company sold 57,179 units in September 2019 as opposed to the 74,011 models that it sold in September 2018. Vehicles including the new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire make up for the segment.

The company’s mini-segment that includes the Altos, S-Presso and the others reported a decline of 42.6 per cent after it sold 20,085 units last month as opposed to the 34,971 that it sold in the same month last year.

Apart from the domestic sales, the company also witnessed a 17.8 per cent decline in export sales after it sold 7,188 models in September this year as opposed to the 8,740 units that it sold last year.

Over the past six months, due to plummeting world economy, global recession and unforgiving tax rates, the Indian auto industry has been facing the worst sales in history. Major automakers such as Maruti Suzuki have been burdened with a double-digit decline in sales for several months now.

As the industry showed no symptoms of revival in the near future, the Government recently reduced Corporate Tax by 10 per cent. In light of the same Maruti Suzuki also reduced the price of all its models by Rs 5,000.