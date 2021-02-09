Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sales Up By 61% In January 2021

Maruti Ciaz registered a YoY sales growth of 61.32 per cent last month, with a total monthly sales figure of 1,347 units

Although a majority of carmakers in India started this year with positive sales figures, Maruti Suzuki’s overall sales were in the red last month. The manufacturer’s best-selling models, like Alto, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, etc, registered a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales decline. However, Maruti Ciaz managed to register a strong sales growth during January 2021

Last month, Maruti retailed a total of 1,347 units of the Ciaz, thereby registering a 61.32 per cent YoY sales growth, with 835 units sold in January 2020. In December 2020, a total of 1,270 units of the Ciaz were sold, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 6.06 per cent in January 2021.

It is quite interesting that the sales of Maruti Ciaz have shown a positive growth, despite the manufacturer’s overall sales being down last month. It should also be noted that until February of last year, the Ciaz was available with a diesel engine option as well, which means that sales have grown despite the lack of a diesel powerplant.

However, Maruti Suzuki is now planning to re-introduce diesel-powered vehicles to its lineup, likely in the coming months. According to reports, the manufacturer will be bringing back the 1.5-litre DDiS engine in its BS6 avatar. In its older BS4 form, this motor was capable of developing 95 PS and 225 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. We expect this engine to first be available on Ciaz and Ertiga, followed later by Vitara Brezza, and then Toyota Urban Cruiser as well.

Currently, the Ciaz is only available with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which is capable of generating a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. There are two transmission options available here – a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The same engine-gearbox combo is seen on the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and S-Cross as well.

Maruti Ciaz is currently priced from Rs. 8.42 lakh to Rs. 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its chief competitors include Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, and Toyota Yaris.