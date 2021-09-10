Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Reaches 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine producing 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the Ciaz sedan has reached a three lakh unit sales milestone in the domestic market. The mid-size sedan competes against Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid. Speaking on the new achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

“Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication & has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. The milestone of 3 Lakh sales demonstrates customer’s faith and confidence in the brand”.

The five-seater is retailed through Nexa premium dealerships alongside the Ignis, S-Cross and Baleno. It comes equipped with a sharp front grille, sleek bumper and LED projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lights. The Ciaz derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine that can also be found in a host of other MSIL models such as Ertiga, XL6, and S-Cross.

It develops 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is sold in variants such as Sigma, Delta, Zelta, Alpha and S. Priced between Rs. 8.72 lakh for the entry-level Sigma variant, it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.71 lakh for the range-topping Alpha 1.5 AT (ex-showroom).

The Sigma grade features halogen projector headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels, body-coloured wing mirrors with turn indicators and power adjust, interior chrome accents, keyless entry, all four power windows and so on.

Other highlights are manual AC, rear AC vents, front and rear centre armrests, dual 12V sockets, tilt steering, audio with CD player, steering-mounted audio controls, manually adjustable day/night internal rear-view mirror, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder for driver and front passengers and speed alert system.

The Alpha trim boasts 16-inch alloy wheels, 195/55 R16 tyres, chrome door handles, leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED projector headlamps, automatic headlamps, height-adjustable headrest, rear sunshade, push-button start/stop, and so on.