Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Customised With A Lexus-Inspired Body-Kit

Here, we have a modified Suzuki Ciaz (Thailand-spec model), which wears a sporty-looking, Lexus-inspired custom body-kit

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the most premium sedan in the company’s lineup, and offers a great blend of practicality and affordability. It is extremely economical to run, and offers decent equipment as well. That said, the Ciaz isn’t the most handsome car in its segment, and it’s not the most fun to drive as well. However, one can always go the aftermarket route in order to spice things up!

Over the years, we’ve seen a few lovely examples of customised Maruti Ciaz, some featuring aesthetic changes and others with performance upgrades. The Ciaz sedan, however, is not an India-exclusive product; Suzuki also retails the car in various South-East Asian markets, like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. The modified example we have here is from Thailand, and wears a custom body kit which seems inspired by Lexus.

The front grille has the signature Lexus spindle design, and it gets a silver-finished outlining as well. The front bumper is custom as well, and features new fog lamps housing (but without fog lamps). There’s also a skid plate at the bottom with red highlights, designed to look like a lip spoiler. The headlamps are stock though, and feature projector lights (no LEDs on offer).

The car also sports side skirts, with a dual-tone finish, and there are blacked-out rain visors for the windows. At the rear, we see a massive boot-mounted spoiler as well. Interestingly, the wheels seem to stock 16-inchers. The white body paint contrasts well with the black details on the exterior, and we quite like the overall design.

The Thailand-spec Suzuki Ciaz is powered by a 1.25-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which belts out 91 PS and 118 Nm of max power and torque, respectively. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

In contrast, the India-spec model comes with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine. This powerplant is good for 105 PS and 138 Nm, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ranges from Rs. 8.32 lakh to Rs. 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).