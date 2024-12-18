Maruti Suzuki Celerio Special Edition Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Special Edition comes with a range of accessories, including a body kit, valued at Rs. 11,000

For a limited time until December 20, 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering a special edition of the Celerio with a range of accessories valued at Rs. 11,000. This version, available from the base variant at a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), includes upgrades like a body kit and chrome side moulding to boost its appeal.

Other exterior highlights are a roof spoiler, two-tone door sill guards and custom floor mats. As you might expect, no other changes have been made as the features list remains the same. Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.

The Celerio can be credited with popularising the AMT transmission in the volume-based mass market. The small hatchback can also be had with an optional factory-fitted CNG kit. In other news, the largest car producer in the country recorded a new milestone of rolling out two million units in a single calendar year yesterday.

Coincidentally, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer currently celebrates 25 years of the WagonR in the domestic market. Introduced in 1999 as the ‘Tall Boy’ the WagonR quickly established itself as a spacious family car with a unique selling point. Its lasting appeal is reflected in its consistent performance having been India’s top-selling car for three consecutive years.

The WagonR offers a broad range of variants powered by two K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engines – 1.2L and 1.0L. Customers can select from manual or AGS transmission options, providing flexibility for various driving preferences. Additionally, the WagonR was among the first vehicles in India to offer a factory-fitted CNG system.

The features list boasts Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), a 17.78 cm SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and voice commands, steering-mounted audio controls and more.