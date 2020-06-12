Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG BS6 Launched; Priced From Rs. 5.36 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG BS6 is claimed to have a fuel economy of 30.47 km/kg and is offered in both regular and Tour spec variants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has recently been expanding its CNG lineup at a rapid pace. Today, the largest carmaker in the country has announced to have rolled out the BSVI compliant version of the S-CNG spec Celerio in the domestic market and it stands in line with the brand’s ‘Mission Green Million’ strategy.

The strategy was announced at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year and despite the challenging economic scenario faced in recent months, the brand does not compromise on its mission. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG becomes the seventh BSVI compliant CNG-powered passenger vehicle from the Indo-Japanese manufacturer.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited stated: “Celerio has always struck a chord with our customers for being a perfect car for city driving. The “Easy to Drive, Easy to Love” Celerio became increasingly popular amongst young urban couples, appreciated for its Comfortable ride, easy maneuverability and excellent fuel efficiency.

Celerio was also the first car to introduce Auto Gear Shift technology in India, pioneering the two pedal technology. With over 5 lakh customers choosing Celerio, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 S-CNG variant. Maruti Suzuki is determined to propagate green and sustainable mobility in the country, as a part of our commitment to the Mission Green Million.”

Maruti Suzuki currently offers an extensive range of CNG vehicles and it stepped into the space nearly ten years ago. It has a comprehensive S-CNG range mainly targetting mass market based volume customers in affordable price range. The company has already garnered one million green vehicles comprising of CNG and SHVS technologies.

The next one million green vehicle sales is targetted in the next two years, sticking by the Indian Government’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing share of natural gas in the energy basket from 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by the end of this decade. The Government is also supporting the cause by increase CNG fuel pumps network across the nation.

Just last year, the number of CNG stations present in India increased by a massive growth of 56 per cent as a total of 477 stations were installed as against 156 stations during the course of the previous half a decade. As other S-CNG cars, the Celerio’s S-CNG variant gets dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system.

Offered in a single variant, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio BSVI VXi CNG is priced at Rs. 5.60 lakh while the Celerio BS6 VXi (O) CNG costs Rs. 5.68 lakh and the Tour H2 BSVI CNG can be had with a price tag of Rs. 5.36 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). Maruti Suzuki says the factory-fitted Celerio S-CNG is specially tuned for optimism performance, driveability and economy. The rated efficiency stands at 30.47 km/kg.