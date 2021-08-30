Maruti Suzuki Cars To Get Marginally Expensive From Next Month

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to increase the prices of its offerings next month. The brand has officially confirmed the same

Maruti Suzuki has recently revised the prices of its model range. However, the brand is ready to hike the prices again next month. The carmaker has announced that the cost of manufacturing has increased over time, and subject to the hike, the carmaker will increase the prices of its models in September. However, the brand has not specified the exact content of the hike.

The brand quoted, “With reference to our earlier communications with respect to the price increase, we wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of company’s vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise.”

This is going to be the third price hike from the carmaker this year. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki raised the prices in January and April. Also, in July this year, the brand increased the prices of its CNG offerings by Rs. 15,000.

As of now, the carmaker is also planning to introduce three new CNG offerings in the Indian market – Swift CNG, Dzire CNG, and Vitara Brezza CNG. In a recent leak, spec sheets of these upcoming models surfaced on the internet. The images revealed that the Swift and Dzire in their CNG avatar will continue to come with the 1.2L K-Series power plant.

However, the motor will put out reduced power and torque outputs of 70 Bhp and 95 Nm, respectively, in the CNG guise. When switched to petrol as fuel, the engine will continue to pump out 83 Bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. It is assumed that Maruti Suzuki will offer the option of CNG for the Swift and Dzire in the LXI and VXI grades only.

For the Vitara Brezza, the 1.5L motor in its CNG guise will develop rated power and torque outputs of 90 PS and 122 Nm, respectively. In the petrol avatar, the output will remain as is at 105 PS and 138 Nm. Expect the Vitara Brezza S-CNG to retail in the VXI trim only.