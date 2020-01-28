Maruti Suzuki Cars Prices Hiked By Up To 4.7% – Alto To Ciaz

While prices of the Arena range of models from Maruti Suzuki has increased by up to 2-3%, the models in the company’s NEXA range get dearer by up to 4.7%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest-selling carmaker, has announced a price change for select models owing to increase in input costs. With this, the Arena range of cars, which includes some best-sellers like the Alto twins, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga, now cost up to 4.7% higher than before. The revised pricing is effective from 27th January 2020. Even the NEXA models will witness a price rise of up to 4.7%.

The Maruti Alto 800, which is the entry-level model in the company’s lineup, has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 9,391. On the other hand, the recently launched S-Presso, which locks horns with the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO, has got dearer by up to Rs 8,000.

Even the Maruti Wagon R, which is the company’s hot-selling tallboy, has got pricier than before. There has been an increment of up to Rs 4,000. However, prices of the Celerio have remained unchanged as its BS6 version launched few days back, which means it will continue to sell in a bracket of Rs 4.41 lakh to 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices of the Tour S Petrol, which is basically the no-frills taxi version of the Dzire, have seen an increment of Rs 5,026. On the other hand, prices of the Eeco witness no increment. It continues to remain on sale in a price range of Rs 3.8 lakh to 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Even the prices of the hot-selling Maruti Swift have seen an upward correction of up to Rs 5,000. However, the prices of the Dzire, which is the company’s sub-4-metre sedan offering, remain the same as before. This means the Dzire continues to retain in a range of Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Ertiga has witnessed the biggest increase in prices, with the MPV now becoming up to Rs 10,311 dearer. However, the company’s Super Carry CV has seen no increment in its prices. Also, the latest price list doesn’t include the Brezza as the company’s hot-selling SUV will soon see a massive update in the form of a new engine and some styling revisions.