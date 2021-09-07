Maruti Suzuki Baleno Might Retail From Arena Outlets Soon

Soon Maruti Suzuki Baleno might be seen on the Arena dealerships and service centres as the brand decides to increase the profitability of Arena showrooms

Maruti Suzuki sells its model lineup via two retails chains in the country – Nexa and Arena. The former is responsible for selling more premium products; while the latter’s offerings include affordable and high-selling ones. Maruti Baleno is currently sold via the Nexa chain of outlets at a starting price of Rs. 5.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

According to new rumours that have been surfacing the internet, Maruti Suzuki is planning to sell the Baleno via the Arena outlets as well. However, the carmaker will continue selling the model through Nexa showrooms too. The key reason behind this exercise is to increase the sales and profit of Arena dealerships, which do not have a Nexa outlet.

Moreover, the brand has plans to allow Arena service centres to repair and service cars that are sold via the Nexa chain. It indeed seems like a profit-making move from the company, as Baleno is the highest-selling model under the brand’s Nexa umbrella.

Next year, a heavily updated version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is assumed to reach the showroom floors. Test mules of the Baleno facelift have been spied already, and the updated model might launch by sometime in 2022. For the styling, it will feature heavy distinction on the front and rear facet in comparison to the outgoing model.

The curvy theme followed for the tail lamps, headlamps, and other styling elements will make way for a more squarish and bolder one. The body shell, however, is expected to remain unchanged. Changes on the interior might include the addition of wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and a restyled dashboard. Also, expect the updated model to feature new alloy wheels and revised powertrain options.

For now, the Baleno is offered with a 1.2L K-Series motor in two states of tune – 83 PS and 90 PS. The torque output of both of these iterations remains the same at 113 Nm. The Baleno is available with two transmission choices – 5-speed MT and CVT. In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback is 3,995 mm long, 1,745 mm wide, and 1,510 mm tall, whereas the wheelbase is measured at 2,520 mm.