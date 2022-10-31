Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, XL6 CNG Launched From Rs. 8.28 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG can be bought through the brand’s subscription scheme as well

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has an expansive range of S-CNG offerings and it has already announced its intention to add more CNG models to its lineup. The Baleno CNG and the XL6 CNG have today entered the domestic market. The former is priced at Rs. 8.28 lakh for Delta MT and Rs. 9.21 lakh for Zeta MT while the latter costs Rs. 12.24 lakh for Zeta MT (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer already sells the CNG-spec Alto 800, Alto K10, Celerio, Eeco, S-Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, Ertiga and Swift in India and they have elevated the brand to be the best-selling CNG passenger car manufacturer in the country. The company has been working on the technology for years and it certainly has a head start over its rivals.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has been made available in Delta and Zeta manual variants while the XL6 CNG is sold only in the Zeta trim. The XL6, retailed exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships, is more expensive than Ertiga, which has CNG variants offered in a total of four different trims namely VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi (O).

The existing 1.2-litre petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm in the Baleno. It is linked with either a five-speed MT or an AMT. The Baleno S-CNG develops around 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and it is linked only with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is currently equipped with the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine. It kicks out 102 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifting function.

However, the CNG version of the same engine pushes out 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm as in the Ertiga CNG and it is available only with a five-speed MT. The Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG can be bought through Maruti Suzuki’s subscription scheme with monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 18,403 and Rs. 30,821 respectively.