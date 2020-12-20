The Heartect platform could give rise to a sub-four-metre SUV from Maruti Suzuki based on the Baleno; could be positioned below the Vitara Brezza

According to a recent report emerged on the interweb, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is currently developing a compact SUV based on the Baleno premium hatchback. Internally codenamed YTB, it will more likely take the shape of a small crossover or a coupe. It is amongst a range of SUVs that are in the pipeline as a mid-size SUV in collaboration with Toyota is also said to be in the works.

The Baleno is based on the lightweight Heartect platform that underpins a host of latest models from Maruti Suzuki including the Wagon R, S-Presso, Ertiga, XL6 and Ignis. Utilizing the same architecture would help in reducing the developmental costs reportedly. The largest carmaker in the country already sells the Vitara Brezza sub-four-metre SUV in the domestic market.

Despite leading the segment for well over four years, the Vitara Brezza has come under increased pressure from recent entrants like the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. Moreover, the BSVI regime led to the Vitara Brezza having a definitive disadvantage as it is sold only with a petrol engine while the Korean duo offers an expansive range with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Referred to as the ‘sister car’ of Baleno, it will likely have several commonalities with the hatchback and expect it to be positioned below the Vitara Brezza. Currently, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer sells the S-Presso as its smallest SUV and thus the YTB could fit below the Global C platform based Vitara Brezza and it could target a similar market positioning as the recently launched Nissan Magnite.

The S-Presso is priced from Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh while the Vitara Brezza costs between Rs. 7.34 lakh and Rs. 11.4 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi). Thus, the Baleno based SUV/crossover could carry a price tag between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) targetting the similar range of customers as the Nissan Magnite, which has gained more than 15,000 bookings already.

As for the performance, a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre SHVS petrol in the top-end variants could be offered with five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter AT options. We will have to wait and see what really pans out as no official details are out yet!

