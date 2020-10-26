Maruti Suzuki Baleno Achieves 8 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently sold with a 1.2-litre DualJet SHVS petrol and the regular 1.2-litre petrol engine in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) first introduced the Baleno premium hatchback in late 2015 and it became an instant success story for the Nexa dealerships. The five-seater based on the lightweight Heartect platform rose to the top of the standings in the sales charts ahead of its main rival Hyundai Elite i20 on consistent basis.

The first mild-hybrid technology equipped hatchback also saw the debut of the 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol engine. The Baleno has led its segment all along and the brand has announced that it has crossed eight lakh sales milestone in a record period of just 59 months. It also received a minor facelift through its lifespan.

Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With its bold and premium design, cutting edge technology and feature rich offering, Baleno has helped us cement our position in the premium hatchback segment. Baleno is also instrumental in giving recognition to our NEXA channel.”

The Baleno also plays a major role in the brand’s exports as the made-in-India hatchback is shipped to markets like Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia. In India, it is also sold as Toyota Glanza under a rebadging exercise. It comes equipped with a fuel economical package and has nimble handling characteristics.

It is equipped with a 17.78 cm Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, MID, CVT transmission in the top-end variants, multi-functional steering wheel, etc. It is retailed through 377 Nexa chain of premium dealerships spread across 200 cities in India. The Baleno is also the fastest premium hatch to reach 8 lakh sales milestone.

The hatchback is priced at Rs. 5.70 lakh for the 1.2 Sigma and it goes up to Rs. 9.03 lakh for the top-of-the-line 1.2 CVT (ex-showroom). Currently, the 1.2-litre DualJet four-cylinder BSVI petrol engine with SHVS technology develops a maximum power output of 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and has claimed fuel efficiency of 23.87 kmpl. The tried-and-tested 1.2-litre petrol motor makes 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The engine is hooked with a standard five-speed manual or an optional CVT auto with a claimed fuel economy of 21.01 kmpl.